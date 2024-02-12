Six individuals were recently indicted on criminal charges by a Brown County grand jury.

Bruce Allen Haddix, 52, of Russellville, was indicted on one count of attempted murder (first degree felony)for allegedly attempting to purposely cause the death of Cody Ryan Henderson.

According to court documents, Haddix allegedly had a firearm while committing the offense. The charge of one count of attempted murder includes a specification for possessing a firearm at the time of the offense and a specification for forfeiture of a weapon (Kimber 9mm handgun).

Haddix was also charged with one count of felonious assault (second degree felony) when indicted on Jan. 5.

Five individuals were indicted on criminal charges by a Brown County grand jury on Jan. 18. The Jan. 18 indictments included:

Zachary Keith Glass, 30, of Mt. Sterling, KY, was indicted on one count of failure to comply with an order or signal of a police officer (third degree felony), one count of receiving stolen property (fourth degree felony), and two counts of grand theft of a motor vehicle (fourth degree felonies).

Kenneth Heuser, 59, of Amelia, was indicted on one count of domestic violence (fourth degree felony) and one count of strangulation (third degree felony).

Anthony Millard Mays, 36, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of domestic violence (third degree felony).

Joshua Rogers, 34, of Sardinia, was indicted on one count of strangulation (third degree felony) and one count of domestic violence (first degree misdemeanor).

Dennis Ray Irvin, 44, of Georgetown, was indicted on one count of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, fifth degree felony).