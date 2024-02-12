She Brews Coffee located in Fayetteville started the “Got our Six Project” in 2022 to help the veterans who are in the home healthcare program, operated out of the VA Community Based Outpatient Center (CBOC) in Georgetown. Last year, She Brews Coffee learned that some of the patients in the home health system could use some help. With the help of the VA Home Health Staff, a giving tree was established at the She Brews Coffee Shop. Again this year, with the generosity of customers and the community, the needs were filled for these veterans. She Brews Coffee wrapped and delivered the gifts to the VA CBOC for distribution.

Wilson Sroufe VFW Post 9772, Mt. Orab, learned of the operation last year and donated gift cards for the home health care staff to distribute to any veterans in need. This year the VFW Post was able to enlist the American Legion Post 180 in Georgetown, Fraternal Order of Eagles 2293 in Georgetown and VFW Post 9630 in Willowville, off Stoddard Lane, Batavia, to donate additional gift cards.

A heartfelt thank you goes out to She Brews Coffee, the Fayetteville community, and the fraternal and veteran organizations for assisting local veterans. A special thank you goes out to the VA Home Heath Team for their care, compassion and dedication to the well being of local veterans.