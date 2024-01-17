Richard Philip (Dick) Moore, age 90, of Hamersville passed peacefully at the Ohio Veteran’s Home in Georgetown, Ohio on January 9.

Richard was born in Cincinnati, Ohio November 27, 1933 and grew up in Norwood, Ohio. He was the son of the late Lindley Philip Moore and Frieda Emma Moore (Rectanus).

He graduated from Norwood High School in 1951. He then enlisted in the Navy, serving from 1953-1957 as a Navy Corpsman. Following his Naval service, he attended The Ohio State University, earning a Bachelor’s degree in Anthropology. He would later enlist in the Merchant Marines where he served for many years, traveling the world. Eventually, he moved to Brown County, Ohio to live closer to his family.

Richard loved genealogy and spent many hours researching his family history. He also enjoyed helping on the farm and caring for animals. He especially had a love for his many cats.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers and sister: Lindley L. (Dorothy) Moore, Walter (Thelma) Moore, Chadwick (Sandy) Moore, and Isabelle (Warren) Cordes. Nieces and nephews: Lindley D. Moore, Sr., Barbara Miller, Cynthia Braden. Great nieces and nephews: Dr. Lindley D. Moore, ll, Richard K. Moore, and Eric Miller.

Richard is survived by two nieces: Karen Chain (Moore) of Hamersville, Ohio and Deborah Woodfield (Cordes) of St. Anthony, Idaho. One nephew: Warren Cordes of Ashburn, VA. One niece by marriage: Marilyn Moore of Bethel, Ohio. Great Nieces: Julie (Joe) Kirschner, Penny (Greg Glover) Shaw, Elizabeth Cordes, Amy Woodfield, Cindy Meserby, Shauri Woodfield, Megan Bates, and Brei Beorchia. Great nieces by marriage: Karen Moore and Gwendolyn Moore. Great Nephews: Ryan Cordes, Robert Routson, Nathan Routson, and Michael Routson. Many more great-great nieces and nephews and their children.

No services will be held at this time. Richard elected to gift his remains to The Ohio State University, College of Medicine so that others could continue to learn.