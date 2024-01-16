Robert F. Shinkle passed away on January 13, 2024, at his home surrounded by family. Bob spent his early years on the farm in Batavia. He later joined the Army and the Naval Reserves. After that, Bob was a regular fixture in Batavia as a sub-contractor and handyman for many businesses. He always seemed to know what to do to fix the problem.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents Hayward and Emma (nee Kirschner) Shinkle and his wife of 58 years Verna (nee Smith) Shinkle. Bob was the loving father of Kathy (late Wayne) Swope, Jamie (late Deborah) Shinkle, Robin (Randall) Watson, and Cindy (Michael) Dalton. Bob was the dear brother of sisters Louise, Helen, and Shirley; and brothers Louis, Jerry, Bill, Eddie, and Leo. Bob had 13 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-granddaughter. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews and more friends than can be counted. Friends and family may visit on Monday, January 22, 2024, at Moore Family Funeral Homes – 225 Spring Street Batavia, Ohio 45103 from 10AM until 12PM funeral service. Interment with military honors will follow at Williamsburg Cemetery.

Please visit www.moorefamilyfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.