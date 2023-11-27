The 2023 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team for girls tennis pose with their awards during the Nov. 8 awards banquet at Hamersville School. Front row, from the left, Addison O’Connor (Georgetown), Lillian Gray (Georgetown), Josie McKibben (Georgetown), Abigail Prater (East Clinton), Kailyn Mason (East Clinton), and Rylee Kempton (East Clinton); back row, Josi Balon (East Clinton), Jayda Sharp (Clermont Northeastern), Katelyn Toles (Blanchester), Lilly Bates (Blanchester), Emma Wetzel (Bethel-Tate) and Dylan Crabtree (Bethel-Tate). Photo by Wade Linville

Another exciting season of fall sports is in the books, and the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference capped off the fall by handing out awards to this year’s league all-stars and champion teams on Nov. 8.

The calling was the annual SBAAC Fall Sports Awards Dinner and Banquet held at Hamersville School, and among those taking home awards were this year’s SBAAC National Division and American Division girls tennis First Team all-stars and tennis players of the year.

Georgetown High School junior, Lillian Gray, received a SBAAC National Division Tennis Co-Player of the Year Award in addition to her National Division First Team Award.

Also earning National Division girls tennis player of year honors were Bethel-Tate seniors Dylan Crabtree and Emma Wetzel.

Blanchester’s Matt Sexton took home the National Division Girls Tennis Coach of the Year Award.

Georgetown sophomore Addison O’Connor and Georgetown freshman Josie McKibben both received SBAAC National Division First Team awards.

The Lady G-Men finished runner-up in the SBAAC National Division with an 8-2 league record, while the Blanchester Lady Wildcats claimed the National Division girls tennis title with a 9-1 record.

Georgetown junior Lilly Holland was among those named to the SBAAC National Division Second Team of all-stars.

Clinton-Massie High School’s girls tennis team won the SBAAC American Division this fall with a perfect 10-0 league record.

The Western Brown Lady Broncos finished third in the American Division with a 5-5 league record.

No members of the Western Brown High School girls tennis team earned American Division First Team awards this fall, but there were two juniors to receive Second Team honors – Jordyn Lucas and Emily Young.

Clinton-Massie junior Addison Swope was named the American Division Tennis Player of the Year, and Julie Kirby took home the American Division Tennis Coach of the Year Award.