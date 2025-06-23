Edna Marie Day, age 68, of Georgetown, Ohio passed away Monday, June 23, 2025 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Care Center at Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was born August 21, 1956 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of the late Mary Carolina (Carrington) Phillips. Edna was a devoted homemaker and home healthcare aide for the Brown County Senior Citizens. She had a profound love for God and her family, as well as a compassionate spirit towards those in need. Edna was a passionate supporter of the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, demonstrating her commitment to helping others throughout her life. Her legacy of kindness and dedication will be remembered by all who knew her. Besides her mother in 2010, she was preceded in death by one son – Marcus Banks in 1997 and one brother – Joseph Day.

Ms. Day is survived by two children – Jeremy Day of Winchester, Ohio and Dawn Shannon of Georgetown, Ohio; five grandchildren – Jared Shannon and Mathew Shannon both of Georgetown, Ohio, Christina Day and Christopher Day both of Owenton, Kentucky and Mikayla Day of Harrodsburg, Kentucky; six great grandchildren – Joleen, Harper Jo, Candice, Hayden and Oliver; one brother – Eugene Day of White Oak, Ohio; two sisters – Mary Keethler of Sardinia, Ohio and Lorraine Day of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Celebration of Life services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, July 5, 2025 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 P.M. – 2:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Private Inurnment will be in the Norman Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.