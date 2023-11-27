The 2023 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of girls soccer all-stars pose with their awards. Front row, from the left, Alaina Kellerman (Williamsburg), Caitlin Chandler (Williamsburg), Erin Stansberry (Georgetown), Gabrielle Ernst (Georgetown), and Briston Terry (Felicity); back row, Emma Yeager (Clermont Northeastern), Meredith Stetson (Clermont Northeastern), Ellie Breitenstein (Clermont Northeastern), Zoey Sandker (Bethel), Emma Sandker (Bethel), Ayla Jodrey (Bethel), and Avery Ausman (Bethel). Photo by Wade Linville

The 2023 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of boys soccer all-stars pose with their awards. Front row, from the left, Evan Sieg (Williamsburg), Austin Miles (Georgetown), Jaxson Marks (Georgetown), Jayson Marks (Georgetown), Ely Hatten (Georgetown), and Trevor Ellis (Georgetown); back row, Dylan Paskow (Felicity), Conner Yeager (Clermont Northeastern), Xaden Hunt (Clermont Northeastern), Grant Carlier (Clermont Northeastern), Hunter Manning (Bethel), Griffin Davis (Bethel), and Aidan Barr (Bethel). Photo by Wade Linville

The 2023 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division First Team of girls soccer all-stars pose with their awards. Front row, from the left, Taliah Billingsley (Wilmington), Natalie Rice (Western Brown), Kendall Hanlon (Western Brown), Gabby Griffith (Western Brown), Harlee Mason (New Richmond), and Daegan Flamm (New Richmond); back row, Kaelyn Alderman (Goshen), Hope Roberts (Clinton-Massie), Leah Binau (Clinton-Massie), Emily Steiner (Batavia), Kaylee Rose (Batavia), Landrie Layman (Batavia), Averie Layman (Batavia), and Ashlynn Etheridge (Batavia). Photo by Wade Linville

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference held its annual fall sports awards banquet at Hamersville School on Nov. 8, and among those receiving awards were this year’s SBAAC American Division and National Division First Team soccer all-stars, league champion teams, coaches of the year, and players of the year.

For the second straight year, Georgetown High School’s senior soccer standout, Jaxson Marks, has been named the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division Soccer Player of the Year.

The Georgetown G-Men repeated as SBAAC National Division champs this fall, finishing with a 6-0-2 league mark.

Marks suffered a late season injury, but managed to finish second in the SBAAC in goals scored with 21 goals in 16 games, first among offensive leaders in the SBAAC National Division. He also dished out five assists.

In addition to Jaxson Marks, there were four other G-Men to earn SBAAC National Division First Team soccer honors this fall – senior Trevor Ellis, senior goalkeeper Ely Hatten, senior Jayson Marks, and junior Austin Miles.

Williamsburg’s Quentin Winkler received the SBAAC National Division Boys Soccer Coach of the Year Award.

In the SBAAC American Division, it was Wilmington claiming the league title with a 7-1-2 record.

Jose Morales received the American Division Boys Soccer Player of the Year Award, while Wilmington’s Imad El-Macharrafie took home the American Division Boys Soccer Coach of the Year Award.

In SBAAC high school girls soccer, the Batavia Lady Bulldogs captured the American Division title with a perfect 10-0 league mark.

The Western Brown Lady Broncos finished runner-up in league play at 8-2.

Batavia senior Kaylee Rose received the SBAAC American Division Girls Soccer Player of the Year Award, while Batavia’s Drew Poling received the league’s Coach of the Year Award.

Among those receiving American Division Girls Soccer First Team awards were Western Brown senior Gabby Griffith, Western Brown senior Natalie Rice, and Western Brown freshman Kendall Hanlon.

The Bethel-Tate Lady Tigers won the SBAAC National Division girls soccer title with a 9-1 league record.

Bethel senior Avery Ausman and Williamsburg junior Alaina Kellerman received SBAAC National Division Girls Soccer Co-Player of the Year awards, while Felicity-Franklin’s Joe Morgan received the National Division Girls Soccer Coach of the Year Award.

Georgetown junior Erin Stansberry and Georgetown sophomore Gabrielle Ernst were among those receiving SBAAC National Division Girls Soccer First Team awards.