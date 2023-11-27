The 2023 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division First Team of football all-stars (in no particular order): Austin Sipple (Williamsburg), JJ Miller (Williamsburg), Dane Jones (Williamsburg), Alex Ervin (Williamsburg), Austin Elkins (Williamsburg), Pierce Ayers (Williamsburg), Alex Bradshaw (Fayetteville), Glenn Peacock (East Clinton), Denver Day (East Clinton), Aiden Conger (East Clinton), Andrew McIntosh (Clermont Northeastern), Xaden Hunt (Clermont Northeastern), Sebastian Smith (Blanchester), Bryce Sipple (Blanchester), Zach Musselman (Blanchester), Tristen Malone (Blanchester), Jude Huston (Blanchester), Chase Barnes (Blanchester), Cameron Snider (Bethel), Will Rapp (Bethel), Waylon Morris (Bethel), Troy Harris (Bethel), Jordan Essig (Bethel), and Nolan Darnell (Bethel). Photo by Wade Linville

What better way to wrap up another season of Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference football than to pay recognition to this year’s league all-stars and league champion teams? That’s what took place on Nov. 8 at Hamersville School, as the SBAAC hosted its annual fall sports awards dinner and banquet with a huge crowd in attendance.

Finishing as the SBAAC American Division football champions this fall was Clinton-Massie, going unbeaten in league play at 5-0.

Clinton-Massie junior Logan Chesser received the SBAAC American Division Offensive Player of the Year Award, and it was Wilmington senior Mikey Brown, Jr. receiving the American Division Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Clinton-Massie’s Dan McSurely received the American Division Football Coach of the Year Award.

Among those receiving SBAAC American Division First Team awards were four Western Brown Broncos – senior Isaiah Smith (WR), senior Matthew Osborne (TE/LB), junior Brady Sutton (QB), and sophomore Tye Spaulding (LB).

Smith led the SBAAC in receiving yards this fall with a total of 2,088. He averaged 17 yards per catch and took 14 catches for touchdowns. He also took some carries on offense this season, rushing for six touchdowns and averaging 5.8 yards per carry in 25 attempts.

Sutton led the SBAAC in passing with 3,857 yards. He totaled 28 passing touchdowns and rushed for 10 touchdowns in his first season as the Broncos’ starting varsity quarterback. He completed 292-of-459 passing attempts this fall season.

Osborne was a senior leader and motivator on the field for the Broncos this season. On offense, he averaged 10.9 yards per catch off 34 receptions with four receiving touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown. On defense he totaled 20 tackles this fall (18 solo).

Spaulding was second in the SBAAC in tackles this fall with 135, 119 of those solo tackles, and three sacks.

The Williamsburg Wildcats, Blanchester Wildcats, and Bethel-Tate Tigers all finished at 4-1 in the SBAAC National Division this fall, a three-way tie for the league title.

Williamsburg senior JJ Miller took home the National Division Offensive Player of the Year Award, and Bethel-Tate senior Nolan Darnell received the National Division Defensive Player of the Year Award.

Bethel’s Joe Essig received the National Division Football Coach of the Year Award.

Among those earning SBAAC National Division First Team awards was Fayetteville-Perry junior Alex Bradshaw. Bradshaw contributed on the gridiron in many ways for the Rockets this fall, rushing for 276 yards off 61 carries and racking up 152 yards receiving off 21 receptions. On the defensive end, Bradshaw recorded 111 tackles (67 solo).