Bertha J. “Kate” Day, age 82, of Winchester, Ohio passed away Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at the Hospice of Hope Ohio Valley Inpatient Center in Seaman, Ohio. She was a retired STNA at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, a member of TOPS Club, Inc. and “mom” of the Highlander Motorcycle Club. Bertha was born July 30, 1941 in Indianapolis, Indiana the daughter of the late William and Bertha (Kelly) Strader. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one son – Carl Day, Jr.; two brothers – William and Tom Strader and one sister – Dolly Milton.

Mrs. Day is survived by one son – Perry Day and wife Amy of Mt. Orab, Ohio; five grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one sister – Mary Lou Person of Indianapolis, Indiana; one niece – Judy Jones of Indianapolis, Indiana and life partner – Daniel Ware of Winchester, Ohio.

Following cremation, services will be held at the convenience of the family. The Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio is serving the family.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 6704, Hagerstown, Maryland 21741.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com