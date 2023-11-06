The Brown County Chamber of Commerce proudly announces the successful conclusion of the grand opening event for Sardinia Outreach, a cutting-edge workforce development and career assessment center in Sardinia. Hosted on Oct. 24 from 5:30-7:30 p.m., this event marked the inauguration of a transformative space aimed at empowering the community. The center, housed in the newly renovated Village of Sardinia building, promises to be a hub of growth and development for the entire region.

Funded through the unwavering support of GRIT (Growing Rural Independence Together), Sardinia Outreach offers a wide array of resources, including multiple conference spaces and office desks. This initiative reflects a collective effort to provide essential tools for schools, organizations, and individuals to thrive in the evolving landscape of workforce development.

The grand opening event was graced by esteemed guests, including the distinguished presence of the Brown County Commissioners, members of the dedicated GRIT team, school principals, and the esteemed members of the Village of Sardinia Council. Their attendance underscored the importance of this initiative, highlighting the collaborative spirit that drives progress in Brown County.

The newly renovated space not only symbolizes a physical transformation but also stands as a testament to the unwavering determination of the community to invest in its future. With access to state-of-the-art facilities, Sardinia Outreach will serve as a catalyst for innovation, education, and economic growth, ensuring that Brown County continues to thrive.