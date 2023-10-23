The November 7 general election is just around the corner, and in-person absentee voting voting hours have been released by the Brown County Board of Elections.

Brown County Board of Elections in-person absentee voting hours are as follows:

Monday, October 23, 2023 – Friday, October 27, 2023 8:00 am to 5:00 pm

Monday, October 30, 2023 7:30 am to 7:30 pm

Tuesday, October 31, 2023 7:30 am to 8:30 pm

Wednesday, November 1, 2023 – Friday, November 3, 2023 7:30 am to 7:30 pm

Saturday, November 4, 2023 8:00 am to 4:00 pm

Sunday, November 5, 2023 1:00 pm to 5:00 pm

Among the local candidate races taking place in Brown County is the one for Municipal Court Judge (full term commencing Jan. 1, 2024) between Courtney A. Worley and Michele Harris.

There are three running for the Village of Georgetown open mayor’s seat – Kelly L. Cornette, Jeremy Jones and Mike Mays.

There are five candidates running for three seats on Village of Georgetown Council – Andrew R. Baughey, Kelley Campbell, Ron Garbutt, Bobby Joe Hunt and Robert J. King.

Running for Georgetown Exempted Village Schools Board of Education (vote for not more than two) are Raymond Virost, Greg Barlow and Natalie Watson.

There are three candidates running for the Village of Ripley mayor – incumbent Nowana Bingaman, Tom Leonard and Travis Arnett.

There are three running for two seats on the Village of Ripley Council – Howard W. McClain Jr., Kathy L. Lewis and Tiffany Regenstein.

There is also the race for Western Brown Board of Education (vote for no more than three) between Brian Rhodes, Matt Corcoran, Sunnie Foster and Peggy McKinney.

There are four running for two seats on the Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington School District Board of Education – Jeff Wilson, Jeff T. Cluxton, Amber Dudley and John Paul Haitz.

Vying for Village of Fayetteville mayor are Robert R. Aubry and Jody F. Edwards.

Incumbent Jason T. Phillips and William B. Eastwood vie for Village of Aberdeen mayor.

Bill North and James Stokes are running for mayor in the Village of Sardinia.

Four are running for three seats on Eastern Local School District Board of Education – Kristi Kress Wilhelmy, Adam W. Bolender, Lowell S. Richey and Tina Ailee Tkach.

Shelley Spencer and Justin Jones are running for Village of Hamersville mayor.

Lester Beair and Eddie Crawford Jr. are running for the mayor’s seat in the Village of Higginsport.

Running for the two seats on Village of Higginsport Council are Matt Adams, Carrie Aspinall, Patrick Elliott, Jim Ferguson, Mark E. Fester and Scott M. Wilburn.

There are also two important state issues appearing on the ballots.

Issue One Information:

A “yes” vote supports amending the Ohio Constitution to establish a state constitutional right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions, including decisions about abortion, contraception, fertility treatment, miscarriage care, and continuing pregnancy.

A “no” vote opposes amending the Ohio Constitution to establish the constitutional right to make and carry out one’s own reproductive decisions.

Issue Two Information:

A “yes” vote supports this ballot initiative to legalize recreational marijuana in Ohio, including:

• allowing the sale and purchase of marijuana, which a new Division of Cannabis Control would regulate.

• allowing persons who are at least 21 years old to use and possess marijuana, including up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana; and enacting a 10% tax on marijuana sales.

A “no” vote opposes this initiative to legalize marijuana in Ohio.

Medical marijuana is already legal in Ohio.

For more information on the Nov. 7 election, visit the Brown County Board of Elections website at https://www.boe.ohio.gov/brown.