Lady G-Men claim SBAAC National Division title

The 2023 Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference cross country championship meet was held in Wilmington Oct. 14, hosting a total of 13 schools from the SBAAC. The Western Brown Broncos finished as this year’s SBAAC American Division champs in boys cross country, while the Georgetown Lady G-Men staked claim to this year’s SBAAC National Division title in high school girls cross country.

Brown County Results:

Western Brown boys were led by junior Jude Woodruff, finishing in 1st place with a time of 15:53. Not far from Woodruff was sophomore Brayden Dill, finishing in 2nd with a time of 16:14.

Next in line for the Broncos was senior Ethan Burneson, finishing in 9th with a time of 16:56, freshman Caden Losekamp, finishing in 13th with a time of 17:31, and sophomore Hunter Saylor, finishing 16th with a time of 17:58.

These top 20 finishes allowed the Broncos to clinch first place:

Western Brown girls were led by senior Hadley Jones, finishing 13th with a time of 20:58, and freshman Kendall Hanlon, finishing 19th with a time of 21:39.

The top five for the Lady Broncos was rounded out by senior Ashlyn Jetter, finishing in 28th with a time of 22:31, senior Natalie Rice, finishing in 29th with a time of 22:45, and junior Rebekah Bernhardt, finishing in 41st with a time of 23:52.

The Georgetown G-men were led by senior Jacob Faught, finishing in 8th with a time of 16:50 and senior Caleb Jones, finishing in 59th with a time of 20:17.

Freshman Mason Watson finished in 64th with a time of 20:45. Sophomore Owen Balzhiser finished in 72nd with a time of 21:46 and sophomore Owen Horne finished in 77th with a time of 22:04.

The Lady G-men were led by junior Elizabeth Cahall, finishing in 5th with a time of 20:05, and sophomore Lydia Klump finishing in 11th with a time of 20:44.

Next up for the Lady G’s was junior Autumn Sanders, finishing in 25th with a time of 22:17, junior Ariel Riddle, finishing in 34th with a time of 23:13, and freshman Gemma Burrows, finishing in 35th with a time of 23:25.

SBAAC XC All-Stars

First Team Boys American

Jude Woodruff, Brayden Dill, David Flandermeyer, Trevor Ranly, Ethan Burneson, Nick Dean, Ben Nicoloff, and Aiden Stith

Second Team Boys American

Caden Losekamp, Nathan Burke, Hunter Saylor, Oliver McDermott, Max McCoy, Josh Donaldson, Jaxson Hendricks, and Travis Jenkins

First Team Boys National

Ryder Crawford, Blake Ayward, Luke Hauserman, Jacob Faught, Jackson Crawford, Peyton Geer, Jackson Seabaugh, and Alex Boland

Second Team Boys National

Noah Gilbert, Nathaneal Randolph, Landen Kaun, Will Oetzel, Noah Mays, Michael Urling, Nikolas Gates, and Nicholas Studer

First Team Girls American

Peyton Dooloukas, Riley Davis, Madilyn Brausch, Malea Beam, Emma Anderson, Elizabeth Hauserman, Hadley Jones, and Hailey Myers

Second Team Girls American

Sierra Abney, Kennedy Moore, Megan Ranly, Kendall Hanlon, Izzy Dufau, Alexa Benitez, Ashlyn Jetter, and Natalie Rice

First Team Girls National

Brady Sterbling, Elizabeth Cahall, Lucy Sullivan, Molly Seabaugh, Lydia Klump, Claire Moore, Kaylyn Deaton, and Addison Johns

Second Team Girls National

Julia Patterson, Autumn Sanders, Emily Early, Lily Hathcock, Clara Reed, Carlee Brandenburg, Ariel Riddle, and Gemma Burrows.

American Div. Boys Team Scores

1st – Western Brown (28)

2nd – Batavia (52)

3rd – New Richmond (84)

4th – Wilmington (87)

5th – Goshen (101)

American Div. Girls Team Scores

1st – New Richmond (47)

2nd – Clinton Massie (57)

3rd – Western Brown (66)

4th – Wilmington (71)

5th – Batavia (86)

National Div. Boys Team Scores

1st – Clermont NE (23)

2nd – Williamsburg (59)

3rd – East Clinton (67)

4th – Georgetown (74)

National Div. Girls Team Scores

1st – Georgetown (41)

2nd – Bethel-Tate (43)

3rd – Williamsburg (59)

4th – Clermont NE (77)

Georgetown High School girls cross country head coach Dr. Mike McHenry said, “I am extremely proud of this group of ladies. They started training the first week of June and all their hard work this past summer is now paying off.”