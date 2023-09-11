Western Brown’s junior quarterback Brady Sutton gets protection from freshman offensive lineman Isaac Couch in week two on the gridiron. Photo by Wade Linville

The Western Brown Broncos were on the road in week three, falling to the London Red Raiders 49-14 in a Sept. 1 non-league contest.

The Red Raiders got off to an early lead and never looked back, holding a 35-0 advantage at halftime en route to their 35-point victory.

The Broncos managed to put up six points in the third quarter and outscored London 8-7 in the fourth frame.

Western Brown’s junior quarterback Brady Sutton completed 15-of-28 pass attempts for 204 passing yards, throwing for two touchdowns.

He also rushed for 84 yards off 12 carries.

Sutton was second in the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference in passing yards after week three with a total of 787.

Sutton was third in rushing yards in the SBAAC after week three with 274.

He has also thrown for six touchdowns this season for second in the SBAAC.

It was junior Lucas Powell leading Bronco receivers with 62 yards and one touchdown off three receptions, averaging 20.7 yards a reception.

Bronco senior Isaiah Smith had three catches for 46 receiving yards.

Smith is third in receiving yards in the SBAAC after week three with 320 so far this season.

Western Brown senior tight end Matthew Osborne had one touchdown reception, totaling 25 receiving yards off three receptions.

Western Brown junior Jayden Parker pulled down two receptions for 34 yards.

The Broncos dropped to a 1-2 overall record with their loss at London, and they scheduled to host Jackson on Sept. 8.

London rose to a 3-0 overall record with the win over Western Brown, but fell to Brookville 30-22 on Sept. 2 for their first loss of the season.

The skilled Jackson team comes to Western Brown on Sept. 8 with a 2-1 overall record, topping Wheelersburg and Logan but falling to 3-0 Ironton.