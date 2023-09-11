With recent wins over Bethel-Tate and West Clermont, the Georgetown G-Men rose to a 2-0 record in Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference National Division play and an overall record of 4-2 on the season.

It was Georgetown senior Jaxson Marks recording a hat trick to lead the G-Men to a 4-1 victory over the West Clermont Wolves on Sept. 2.

Scoring one goal for the G-Men in the Sept. 2 non-league win was sophomore Cole Hudson.

The G-Men blanked the Bethel-Tate Tigers for a 3-0 league victory on Aug. 29 at Georgetown.

Jaxson Marks scored two of the G-Men’s three goals and recorded one assist in the victory, while Hudson scored one goal.

Georgetown senior Jayson Marks recorded two assists in the win over Bethel.

As of Sept. 4, Jaxson Marks was second in the SBAAC in goals on the season with 10, behind Wilmington senior Jose Morales who led the SBAAC in scoring with 12 goals.

The G-Men were scheduled to host the Fayetteville-Perry Rockets for a non-league match on Sept. 5, and they are at Felicity-Franklin High School for a league contest against the home standing Cardinals on Sept. 12.