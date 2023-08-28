Noreta B. Gibson, age 86, of Mt. Orab, Ohio passed away Friday, August 25, 2023 at the Ohio Valley Manor Nursing and Rehabilitation Center near Ripley, Ohio. She was a 6th grade English teacher at Batavia Local School District for 15 years, an 8th grade English teacher at Western Brown Local School District for 15 years, a member of the Mt. Orab Garden Club and a member of the Fairview Church. Noreta was born March 30, 1937 in Lawrence County, Kentucky the daughter of the late Claude and Shirley (Johnson) Blackburn. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband – James G. “JG” Gibson.

Mrs. Gibson is survived by two sons – James D. Gibson (Deanna Reising) of Bloomington, Indiana and David R. Gibson and wife Cathy of Batavia, Ohio; one brother – Harold G. Blackburn of Richmond, North Carolina; six grandchildren – Ross Gibson of Covington, Kentucky, Sarah Gibson of Greensboro, North Carolina, Cain Gibson and wife Amber of Batavia, Ohio, Alyssa Gibson of Batavia, Ohio, Kip Gibson and wife Sara of Monument, Colorado and Mackenzie Ball and husband Chris of Ormond Beach, Florida and five great grandchildren – Emma, Nolan and Charlotte Gibson all of Batavia, Ohio, Wesley Ball of Ormond Beach, Florida and “Ro” Gibson of Monument, Colorado.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 A.M. Friday, September 1, 2023 at the Fairview Church near Georgetown, Ohio. Ken Meyer will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Thursday, August 31, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Fairview Church, 10989 US Hwy 68, Georgetown, Ohio 45121 or to the donor’s choice.

