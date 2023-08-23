Charles “Charlie” Leslie Boothby, age 77, of Bethel, Ohio passed away Monday, August 21, 2023 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was a member of the New Harmony Masonic Lodge F&AM #435, the owner and operator of Boothby Towing, and the author of his life stories titled – A Towrific Life: My Life as a Tow Man. He was born September 8, 1945 in New Hope, Ohio the son of the late Peter Collins and Jessie Pearl (Hughes) Boothby. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers – Johnny and David Boothby and two sisters – Delores Duncanson and Jane Ann Ballein.

Mr. Boothby is survived by his wife – Dorothy Ann (Glover) Boothby; three children – Shiela McGuffey (Tom Friedhoff), Connie Krebs and husband Shelby and Chuck Boothby and partner Amy Taylor all of Batavia, Ohio; eleven grandchildren; three great grandchildren; one brother – Gene Boothby and partner Sandy Mitchell of Mt. Orab, Ohio and two sisters – Tulane Barber and husband Bill of Mt. Orab, Ohio and Darlene Murrell and husband Jim of Dayton, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Sunday, August 27, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Don White will officiate. Visitation will be from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Saturday, August 26, 2023 at the funeral home with Masonic services at 7:30 P.M. Interment will be in the Mt. Orab Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Cincinnati, P.O. Box 633597, Cincinnati, Ohio 45263.

