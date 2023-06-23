Chad Doerman, the father accused of murdering his three juvenile sons in Monroe Township on June 15, appeared in Clermont County Common Pleas Court on June 23 and pleaded not guilty to all of the charges against him.

On June 22, a Clermont County Grand Jury had indicted Doerman, age 32, on 21 charges – nine counts of aggravated murder, eight counts of kidnapping and four counts of felonious assault.

On June 15, Clermont County Sheriff’s Road Patrol Deputies responded to a 911 call from the boys’ mother who was screaming that “her babies had been shot.”

Deputies arrived at the residence in the 1900 block of Laurel Lindale Road and made contact with Doerman, who was sitting on a step outside of the residence. Doerman was detained without incident.

Deputies discovered three unresponsive gunshot victims in the yard of the residence and attempted life-saving measures, which were unsuccessful and all three gunshot victims succumbed to their injuries while on the scene.

The deceased individuals, all brothers, were aged 7, 4, and 3.

A fourth gunshot victim, later identified as an adult female, age 34, was also located outside the residence. The female sustained what appeared to be a single gunshot wound to her hand, non-life threatening.

Doerman is being held in the Clermont County Jail as he waits for a likely trial.