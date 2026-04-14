William Karl “Sonny” Lang, 83

William Karl “Sonny” Lang, age 83, of Sardinia, Ohio passed away Friday, April 10, 2026 at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Care Center at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky. He was born September 8, 1942 in Mt. Orab, Ohio the son of the late William Benjamin and Agnes Ruth (Purdum) Lang. Sonny proudly served his country in the United States Army, MOS 111.10 Light Weapons Infantry achieving various decorations for his service. His favorite time was spent with his wife before she passed in October of 2020. They traveled the country, visiting nearly every state and collecting beautiful souvenirs and memories from their adventures. Sonny also cherished time spent with his sons and grandchildren. He enjoyed caring for his beautiful home and spending countless hours in his garden providing prized tomatoes to family, friends, nursing homes and anyone he met. Sonny will be greatly missed by all who loved and cherished him, especially his two sons. Besides his parents, Sonny was preceded in death by his loving wife of 59 years – Linda Louella (Fite) Lang in 2020.

Mr. Lang is survived by two children – Gary Lang and wife Amanda and Greg Lang and wife Kelley; three grandsons – Michael, Matthew and Jacob Lang; one granddaughter – Emma Lang; one brother – Tom Lang; one nephew – Tommy and one niece – Tami.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Friday, April 17, 2026 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Rev. Joey Shelton, KHS will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Friday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Greenbush Cemetery in Mt. Orab, Ohio with military honors by the Carey Bavis American Legion #180 of Georgetown, Ohio.

Sonny’s family wishes to thank the wonderful nurses and staff at the Hospice of Hope Inpatient Care Center in Maysville, Kentucky who provided such compassionate care for him in the last days.

“Eternal rest grant unto him, O Lord, and let perpetual light shine upon him. May the souls of all the faithful departed, through the mercy of God, rest in peace.”

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Hope, 909 Kenton Station Drive, Maysville, Kentucky 41056.