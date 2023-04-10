George Howard “Bud” Phillips, age 86, of Hillsboro, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, April 5, 2023, with his family by his side. Bud was born on November 25, 1936 to George and Glenna Phillips, in Wheat, Tennessee.

A retiree from the Ohio Department of Education, Bud was an active member of his community. He was a resident of Mt. Orab, Ohio for thirty-eight years. During that time, he was a leader in the local Boy Scouts of America Troop 532, as well as actively involved in the Mt. Orab Church of Christ and later, True Life Church. Bud loved sports—especially football—where he played as a quarterback in high school and college, and later coached and officiated high school football. He also served as Commissioner of the Southern Buckeye Athletic Academic Conference. After moving to Hillsboro in 2006, Bud attended Good News Gathering where he was active in the LIFE Group ministry. During his last years, he lived in the Salyer Adult Group Home. Even as his health declined, Bud kept his sense of humor and was always quick to bring a smile or laugh with a joke. He made an effort to get to know those around him, and his many friends he loved as though they were family.

Bud was preceded in death by his father and mother, an infant son, Jeffery Lee in 1963 and his beloved wife of 56 years, Mary Lou.

He his survived by his son and daughter-in-law Scott and Amanda Phillips of Ripley, Ohio; his daughter and son-in-law, Cathy and Doug Savage of Greenfield, Ohio; four granddaughters, Erin (Vance) Holbrook of Ripley, Ohio, Kayla Savage of Seattle, Washington, Krista Savage of Alicante, Spain, and Logan Savage of Greenfield, Ohio; and three great grandchildren, Alexandra, Levi, and Conner Holbrook. His memory will be cherished by many family and friends.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 7:00 pm at the Good News Gathering Ministry Center (6250 US 62 South, Hillsboro, Ohio). The family requests that in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to the Good News Gathering, The Salyer Adult Group Home of Hillsboro or Hospice of Hope.

