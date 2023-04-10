Wendell Newsome, age 74, of Sardinia, Ohio passed away Monday, April 3, 2023 at his residence. He was a member of the Mt. Orab Church of Christ. Wendell was born February 16, 1949 in Lyra, Ohio the son of the late Frank and Rose (Robinson) Newsome.

Mr. Newsome is survived by two brothers – Richard Newsome of Loveland, Ohio and Randall Newsome of Sardinia, Ohio; one sister – Nancy Jo Cooper of Mt. Orab, Ohio and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt.Orab, Ohio. Joe Strunk and Vernon Green will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 P.M. Monday, April 10, 2023 at the Hillcrest Garden of Memories in Plumville, Kentucky.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Orab Church of Christ, 400 Smith Avenue, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154 or to Grow, Inc., 9116 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

