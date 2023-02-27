The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference has announced the 2022-23 girls basketball all-stars, and several hoop standouts of high schools in Brown County made this list.

The Western Brown Lady Broncos finished as co-champions of the SBAAC American Division, sharing in the league title with the Goshen Lady Warriors. Western Brown and Goshen both ended the regular season with league marks of 9-1.

Goshen junior Peyton Shafer has been named the SBAAC American Division Player of the Year. Shafer averaged 18.8 points per game this season, second in the SBAAC behind Felicity-Franklin’s Angela Jones who averaged 20.6 points per contest.

Western Brown’s Tim Chadwell and Goshen’s Mark Short have been named SBAAC American Division Girls Basketball Co-Coaches of the Year.

There were two Western Brown seniors and two Western Brown juniors to earn SBAAC American Division First Team honors.

Western Brown seniors Sadie Foster and Amiyah Tull will receive First Team awards at this year’s SBAAC winter banquet, as will Western Brown juniors Alyssa Campbell and Olivia Fischer.

Foster led the Lady Broncos in scoring this season, averaging 17.0 points per game. Foster also averaged 2.8 assists and 2.5 steals per game.

Fischer was the Lady Broncos’ second leading scorer with an average of 14.0 points per game and also averaged two assists and 2.6 steals.

Tull averaged 9.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, and two assists per game.

Campbell averaged 6.2 points per game this season while also averaging 5.7 steals, 5.5 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per contest.

Also earning SBAAC American Division First Team honors were: Lucy Thompson (Batavia), Myah Redmon (Goshen), Katie Murphy (Wilmington), Aubrie Huxel (Goshen), and Aidan Eades (Clinton-Massie).

Among those earning SBAAC American Division Second Team honors was Western Brown senior Cayla Enzweiler.

The East Clinton Lady Astros finished with a perfect league record of 12-0 to claim this year’s SBAAC National Division Title.

East Clinton senior Libby Evanshine was named the SBAAC National Division Player of the Year, while East Clinton’s Bill Bean will receive the SBAAC National Division Girls Basketball Coach of the Year Award.

Among those named to this year’s SBAAC National Division First Team is Georgetown senior Alexis Neal.

Neal averaged a double-double this season. Not only did she lead the Lady G-Men in scoring with an average of 12.2 points per game, but she also averaged 11.3 rebounds per game as the second leading rebounder in the SBAAC.

Also earning SBAAC National Division First Team honors were: Emma Yeager (Clermont Northeastern), Kami Whiteaker (East Clinton), Jayden Murphy (East Clinton), Angela Jones (Felicity-Franklin), Abbie Dunn (Bethel-Tate), Tiffany Drewry (Clermont Northeastern), Jordan Collom (East Clinton), and Ashley Bee (Bethel-Tate).

Georgetown freshman Gabrielle Ernst has received SBAAC National Division Second Team honors, and Georgetown junior Caroline Ernst has been named a National Division Honorable Mention.