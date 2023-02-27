Senior guard Anne Murphy led the Lady Rockets in their round one sectional win over Cincinnati Christian with 14 points.

The No. 3 seed Fayetteville-Perry Lady Rockets topped No. 4 seed Miami Valley Christian 49-23 on Feb. 18 to advance in Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament play at Monroe High School.

The Lady Rockets were scheduled to face No. 1 seed Legacy Christian on Feb. 21 at Monroe.

The winner of that match-up was scheduled to advance to district tourney play at Troy High School.

Prior to their round two sectional win over Miami Valley Christian, the Lady Rockets dominated the hardwood for a 48-8 victory over No. 5 seed Cincinnati Christian in round one of the Monroe DIV Sectional.

Leading the way for the Lady Rockets against Cincinnati Christian was senior guard Anne Murphy with 14 points.

Fayetteville’s Ava Baker finished with seven points, and Victoria Thompson contributed six points. There were a total of 10 Lady Rockets to contribute buckets in the round one sectional win.

Also advancing in the Monroe DIV Sectional was the No. 6 seed Ripley-Union-Lewis-Huntington Lady Jays, topping No. 7 seed Cincinnati College Prep on Feb. 16 by a score of 51-40.

The Lady Jays were scheduled to face No. 1 seed Legacy Christian on Feb. 21 at Monroe with the winner advancing to district tournament play at Troy High School.