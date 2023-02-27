Fayetteville boys advance with win over Miami Valley Christian

Fayetteville’s AJ Attinger shot for 10 points in the Rockets’ sectional win over Miami Valley Christian Academy. Above, Attinger drives to the hoop for a score during a game this season. Photo by Wade Linville

The No. 3 seed Fayetteville-Perry Rockets cruised to a 58-44 victory over No. 7 seed Miami Valley Christian Academy in Southwest District Division IV Sectional Tournament play at Princeton High School on Feb. 18, advancing to the final round of the Princeton DIV Sectional to face No. 1 seed Riverview East.

The Rockets were scheduled to face Riverview on Wednesday, Feb. 22 with the winner advancing to district tournament play at University of Dayton Arena.

Fayetteville’s 6’2” senior forward, Giacomo Pegan, and the Rockets’ 5’8” junior guard, Caleb Tipis, each fired for 13 points to lead the way in the win over Miami Valley Christian.

Fayetteville’s 5’10” senior guard AJ Attinger finished with 10 points.

Fayetteville’s 6’7” senior center Austin Snider hammered the boards for 16 rebounds and fired for seven points.

Fayetteville’s 6’2” sophomore guard Alex Bradshaw finished with 10 rebounds and seven points.

The Rockets captured the Southern Hills Athletic Conference Division II Title this season with a conference record of 10-3, and they rose to an overall record of 19-5 with their post season win over Miami Valley Christian Academy.