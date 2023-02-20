Lois Wilson Schumacher completed her earthly journey on Sunday, February 19, 2023. She was the daughter of Richard and Ruth Wilson. Predeceased by her parents, brothers: Dick, Don Paul and sister Patsy. She was married to Clement Michael Schumacher for sixty-one years. A long-standing member of St. Michael Church, Lois was active in the Rosary Altar Society.

She was a faithful Godmother to her Godchildren and loved them as her own: Lois Ann Lundergan Dennis (Jeffrey), Eddie Thomas Lundergan, deceased, (Kim Lundergan Routt) and Drew Martin Lundergan. She was Nanny Lois to their children and grandchildren: Stacey Emmons (TJ), Patrick Dennis (Leah), Lori Huff (Scott), Andrea Dennis, Katie Williams (Nate), Samantha Oberschlake (Timmy), Andy Lundergan and Joseph Dennis (Celene Carrara). She leaves sister-in-law Frankie Shumacher, brother-inlaw Stanley Schumacher and many nieces and nephews. Her passing leaves her dear friend, Doris Cooper, as the remaining Golden Girl. Mourning her passing are her other adopted daughters Maribeth Franz Williams, Lisa Paeltz Reynolds and her other Godchildren. She was very close to her neighbors and devoted caregivers Jay Washington, Rachel Bolender, Toni Wylie, Rhonda Masters and Michelle Perry Fulton.

Ninety-four years young, Lois was a hair stylist for over 70 years. She owned and operated her shop, Lois’ Kut & Kurl, and was still working at 90 years old. Her clients were family. She always had coffee, homemade cakes and her peach cobbler available for her customers. She was active in the community as a member of the American Home Club, Ripley Women’s Club, Knights of Columbus Auxiliary and the Red Hats Society. Clem and Lois were quite a pair, they shared their farm with many friends and family who have fond memories of picnics on McKee Road. In their matching outfits, generally in red (still hard to believe Uncle Clem went along with that!), they always enjoyed riding their Model T truck in local parades. Aunt Lois appreciated the care and therapy she received in rehab at the Ohio Valley Manor and at home.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 A.M. Saturday, February 25, 2023 at St. Michael Church in Ripley, Ohio. Rev. Dohrman Byers will be the Celebrant. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M. Friday, February 24 at Cahall Funeral Home in Ripley. Interment will be in Maplewood Cemetery in Ripley.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to the Ripley Life Squad PO Box 174 Ripley, OH. 45167, Ripley Fire Department PO Box 94 Ripley, OH. 45167 or St. Michael’s School 300 Market Street Ripley, Ohio 45167.

Condolences may be sent to the family at: www.cahallfuneralhomes.com