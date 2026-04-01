Thomas Dean Mays, 68

Thomas Dean Mays of Lake Waynoka was born on November 5th, 1957, in Georgetown, KY, to his parents Helen and Louis Mays. Tom left this world at the age of 68 at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, March 16th, 2026 at Clermont Mercy Hospital. He was surrounded by his brother Louis and cousins when he took his last breath.

Tom is a graduate of Eastern High School, Southern State Community College, and Wilmington College. He was employed at Clermont Mercy Hospital for 15 years. He left the hospital to work at Industrial Parts and Exchange in Sharonville, where he eventually retired. When Tom got home, his last day of work, he parked his car in the driveway and never drove again.

Tom was an artist. He enjoyed watercolors and painted in the mid 80’s. He loved photography and often photographed birds and plants at his home at the Mays Garden at Lake Waynoka. He designed and installed most of the pavers and outdoor living area at the Mays Garden. He planted most of the ornamental trees and shrubs in the garden.

Tom had a big heart and loved to help others whenever he could. He spent many hours in his garden and was content to live out his life at the Mays Garden. He enjoyed watching TV, solving British murder mysteries with his brother Lou, and planning for the upcoming gardening season. He was gifted in container gardening.

He was preceded in death by his father, Louis T. Mays, his mother, Helen Mays, a half- brother, James McKinney, and another half-brother, Bobby Mays. He is survived by his brother, Louis Mays of Lake Waynoka and his half-brother, Carl Mays of Madison, IN. He is also survived by his special cousins, Bonnie & Rob Evans and Randi and Andy York, along with numerous other cousins on both his mother’s and father’s family. He is also survived by numerous friends and neighbors.

Funeral Services

Visitation will be at the Meeker Funeral Home, Russellville, OH on April 4th. Visitation 1:00 to 3:00 p.m. and funeral immediately after at the funeral home, with Drue Lane officiating. Inurnment will be at the Sardinia Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please consider giving to the Audubon Society or any local garden club.

Please sign his online tribute wall at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.