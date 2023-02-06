The Brown County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting grand opening on Jan. 20 to celebrate the grand opening of H & R Block’s new building in Mt. Orab. Guests were given a tour of the new space, located at 209 E Main Street Mt Orab, where refreshments and answers to any questions regarding business or taxes were also provided.

“We’re excited to be celebrating Jill; It sounds like this is truly a family affair,” exclaimed Missy Jimison, President/CEO of the Brown County Chamber of Commerce. “Starting with your mother, all the way down to you and your children as well. We can see a lot of both pride and passion that goes into the work that you do here at H & R Block.”

They have been family owned and operated since 1979 in Mt. Orab, ever since the office was purchased by Kathy Ruble. Kathy has continued working and is now on her 47th year of doing taxes. They offer tax preparation for all return types, payroll services, and bookkeeping services year around. They have eight tax preparers with the experience you need to get your taxes done right. No return is too complex.

Office is open for business Monday thru Friday 9am-6pm and Saturdays 9am-5pm appointments or walk-ins. They offer after hour appointments if needed. They are willing to work with you to ensure your satisfaction.

“We understand you’ve been serving this community for a number of years” says field representative for Brad Wenstrup, Anthony Spaetzel. “we wanted to come and congratulate you, specifically on opening this new building, it’s beautiful and I’m sure you will continue your great work.”

