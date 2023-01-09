Norma L. Kirker of Sardinia, Ohio passed away in Kenwood, Ohio on Thursday, January 5, 2023 at the age of 82. She was born to the late Ralph and Rose Mary (nee Honaker) Mock on November 12, 1940 in Sardinia, Ohio.

Norma is survived by her, foster daughter Daisy Sowers, her children Marcia (Gary Rogers) Adams of Mt. Orab, Ohio, Donna (Michael) Gorham of Sardinia, Ohio, Bette Jo (David) Dailey of Sardinia, Ohio, Christi Kirker of Hillsboro, Ohio, and Thomas (Megan) Kirker of Sardinia, Ohio. Grandchildren Paige (Ben) Hoop, Brandon (McKenzie) Downs, Justin (Abbie) Downs, Dustin (Kayla) Kirker, Daulton Cox, Zachary Kirker, Grace Gorham, Grant Kirker, Bailey Kirker, and step-grandchildren Tyler (Brya) Jimison, and Trevor (Catherine) Jimison. Great-grandchildren Renley Hoop, Braelynn and Blakely Kirker, OaKlee and Josayah Applegate, Memphis Downs, Salem Downs, Baker James Jimison, Brenna and Becket Jimison. Sister-in-Law Bonnie Mock of Lynchburg, Ohio, and Sister Sharon (Kenny) McCormick of Sardinia, Ohio. Along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Norma was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 64 years Donald L. Kirker, foster daughter Rosie Poe, son James R. Kirker, and brother Ronald Mock.

She was a member of the Sardinia Church of Christ and the Georgetown Church of Christ. Norma was a founding member of the Sardinia Life Squad and was a member of the IOOF Lodge Rebeccas.

Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, January 12, 2023 at the Sardinia Church of Christ located at 7130 Bachman Rd, Sardinia, OH 45171 at 1:00 pm. Family and friends will be welcomed beginning at 11:00 am until the time of Service. Burial will follow at Buford Cemetery in Clay Township. Pastor Brett Parker officiating.

In Lieu of flowers Memorial Donations may be directed to the Sardinia Fire Department Inc. at PO Box 316, Sardinia, Ohio 45171.

Megie Funeral Home is caring for the family.