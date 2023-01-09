Ronald J. Louderback, age 71, of Afton, Ohio passed away Saturday, January 7, 2023 at The Monarch Meadow Nursing Home in Seaman, Ohio.

He was born August 22, 1951 in Cincinnati, Ohio to the late Paul and Betty (Nee Garrison) Louderback. Ron worked at Cincinnati Milacron for 33 years. Ron’s favorite hobby was motorcycles, he raced a flat track motorcycle and enjoyed riding his Harley.

Ron is survived by his daughter Tracie Jo Darst, grandson Josh and son-in-law Mike, and his son Bradley Louderback.

Ron has requested no funeral services and to be cremated. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.megiefuneralhome.com.

If desired memorial donations may be made in Ron’s name to your favorite charity.

