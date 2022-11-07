Glenda C. Shipman, age 75, of Mt. Orab, Ohio died Tuesday, November 1, 2022 at the Vitas Hospice Inpatient Unit at the Drake Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a member of the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church and enjoyed cooking, baking, gardening, traveling and spending time with her family and friends. Glenda was born November 24, 1946 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Lilbren Alvin and Martha Jane (Hafley) Beaty. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two husbands – Edsel Denney, II in 1988 and Richard Shipman in 2008 and five brothers and sisters – Hobert Beaty, Bonnie Howard, Dorothy Davis, Bill Beaty and Carlos Beaty.

Mrs. Shipman is survived by one daughter – Sonya King and husband Doug of Cincinnati, Ohio; one son – Edsel Denney, III of Hamersville, Ohio; three step-children – James Shipman and wife Tammy of Independence, Kentucky, Lynn Woulms and husband Terry of Harrison, Ohio and Kevin Shipman and wife Krista of West Harrison, Indiana; four grandchildren – Ethan, Owen and Avery King and Edsel Denney, IV all of Cincinnati, Ohio; nine step-grandchildren – Christina, Amanda, Ryan, Justin, Daniel, Jimmy, Katie, Jessica and Sarah; one sister-in-law – Carol Shipman of Okeechobee, Florida and many nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Mt. Orab, Ohio. Mike Starkey will officiate. Visitation will be from 11:00 A.M. – 1:00 P.M. Saturday at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Mt. Nebo United Methodist Church, 11693 State Route 774, Bethel, Ohio 45106.

