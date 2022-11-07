Elizabeth A, Christman, age 77, of Winchester, Ohio, passed away late Wednesday night, November 2, 2022 at her home.

She was born January 5, 1945 in Ivel, Kentucky, daughter of late Phelix and Rebecca (Conley) Irick. On November 5, 1960 she married James A. Christman Sr., who passed away on December 26, 2010.

Elizabeth worked on the farm her whole life. She was hard working and dedicated.

Surviving are her three children, Kathy Gray of Hillsboro, Jimmy (Wanda) Christman of Peebles, and Timothy Christman of Winchester, 11 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, and a brother, Andy Thomas Irick.

In addition to her parents and husband, Elizabeth was preceded in death by her son, Dwayne Christman and siblings, Katherine, Kermit, Margaret, Joe, Jane, and Frank.

Funeral Services will be held at 1200 PM, Monday, November 7, 2022 at Rhoads-Edgington Funeral Home, 138 E. Main St. Hillsboro, Ohio. Interment will follow in the Goshen Cemetery, Goshen, Ohio.

Friends will be received at the funeral home on Monday from 11:00 AM until the time of the services.

Contributions in Elizabeth’s memory may be made to the American Cancer Society. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.