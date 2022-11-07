Joseph “Joe” Hauser, of Brown County, Ohio passed away suddenly at home on Wednesday, November 2, 2022, at the age of 30. He was born to Eric and Jennifer (nee Reed) Hauser of Panama City, Florida on October 30, 1992, in Georgetown, Ohio.

Joe is survived by his beloved Fiancée Cortney Spencer; his loving children Kinsley Hauser of Panama City, Florida, and Aubree Sampson of Clermont County, Ohio; his caring siblings Eric Hauser I

I of Panama City, Florida, Zach Hauser of Panama City, Florida, and Gavin Hauser of Panama City, Florida; along with numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family, and friends.

Joe was preceded in death by his grandfather Robert Reed.

Joe served in the US Marine Corps. He loved to work on anything with a motor and enjoyed traveling.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm, at Megie Funeral Home located at 104 Spice Street, Mt. Orab, Ohio 45154, memorial visitation will begin at 11:00 am and run until the time of service. Amanda Medalion and David Chapman officiating.