Amanda Joy Vaughn, 41, of Aberdeen, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at the Hospice of Hope Care Center in Maysville, Kentucky. She was born July 19, 1981 in Georgetown, Ohio the daughter of Joy Vaughn Powell of Georgetown, Ohio and Rick Orr of Sardinia, Ohio. She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents – James and Barbara Vaughn.

In addition to her parents, Joy Vaughn Powell and Rick Orr, Amanda is survived by her fiancé – Troy Gibbs of Aberdeen, Ohio; three children – Marcus Neeley of Miamisburg, Ohio, Kaylynn Cook of Tiffin, Ohio and Nikolas Cook of Tiffin, Ohio; one stepson – Troy Gibbs, Jr.; three grandchildren – Tristan Gibbs, Trayce Gibbs and Gigi Gibbs; one sister – Maghan Day of Columbus, Ohio; two brothers – James Ryan Vaughn of Chillicothe, Ohio and Cody Orr.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Thursday, November 10, 2022 at Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Rev. Randy Taylor will officiate. Visitation will be from 12:00 to 1:00 P.M. Thursday. Interment will follow the funeral service in Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

