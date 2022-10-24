The Brown County Chamber of Commerce recently held a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate the grand opening of Votel Law in Mt. Orab.

Attorney M. Tyler Votel is a graduate of Western Brown High School. He spent the majority of his law school career as a law clerk for a Cincinnati law firm. During that time, he gained significant experience in dealing with personal injury, civil litigation, and other areas of the law. He is dedicated to ensuring that every client receives the help that they need by taking a hands-on and personal approach to every case.

“The Brown Chamber of Commerce is happy to welcome Votel Law to our incredible list of local businesses,” said Missy Jimison, president and CEO of the Brown County Chamber of Commerce. “Our team is committed to fueling Votel’s growth and helping local businesses engage with the community, and we look forward to working with the firm to bolster its success.”

Attorney M. Tyler Votel is licensed to practice in Ohio and Kentucky. Tyler handles a variety of legal issues, including, but not limited to, personal injury, such as car accidents, dog bites, and slip and falls, criminal defense, estate planning and probate work, family law, such as divorces, child custody matters, and protection orders.

“I am excited to be back in Brown County, it has always been my goal to open my own law firm. Coming back home was an added bonus,” says Votel. “I am proud to serve as a trusted, local source for legal help and are thankful to be able to provide services to the incredible residents of Brown County and surrounding areas.”

Please feel free to contact Votel Law at 937-712-9111 or on our website, votellaw.com, for all your legal needs.

About the Brown County Chamber of Commerce:

Brown County is a place of abundant natural beauty where the rich history of the past meets the dynamic growth of the future. Established in 1983, the Brown County Chamber of Commerce is an association of more than 275 businesses and organizations making the Brown County community a better place in which to live, work, and play. Our active membership consists of local businesses, professionals, non-profits, and government representatives who enjoy connecting to the community through advocacy, educational and leadership opportunities. For more information, contact us at 937-378-4784 or chamber@browncountyohiochamber.com