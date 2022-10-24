Miller’s new mural depicts ‘Battle of the Wilderness’

U.S. Grant Homestead Association President Stan Purdy speaks to the crowd during the Oct. 15 U.S. Grant mural dedication ceremony in Georgetown. Photo by Wade Linville

A dedication ceremony and ribbon cutting for the new U.S. Grant building mural by artist Kevin Miller was hosted by the U.S. Grant Homestead Association on Oct. 15. Photo by Wade Linville

U.S. Grant Homestead Association Board of Trustee member, Nick Owens, addresses the crowd during the Oct. 15 U.S. Grant mural dedication ceremony in Georgetown. Photo by Wade Linville

Local artist Kevin Miller speaks about his latest U.S. Grant mural in Georgetown during the Oct. 15 mural dedication ceremony. Photo by Wade Linville

On Feb. 21, the U.S. Homestead Association hosted the dedication of the three-scene building mural of Ulysses S. Grant at 120 S. Main Street in Georgetown, a painting completed by local artist Kevin Miller on the building owned by Tom Mayes. It was just one of the many events held this year in Georgetown to celebrate U.S. Grant’s 200th birthday, and on Saturday, Oct. 15, the U.S. Grant Homestead Association held a dedication for the second building mural completed by Miller this year, a mural visible from the Courthouse Square in Georgetown that depicts General Grant in the “Battle of the Wilderness” during the American Civil War fought May 5-7 of 1864.

The three-scene mural completed in February of this year featured General Grant at the Cold Harbor campsite, Grant riding a horse past the Brown County Courthouse, “Coming Home”, and President Grant.

The new “Battle of the Wilderness” mural is located on Main Street in Georgetown near the U.S. Grant Native Son Statue.

The Village of Georgetown is proud to be the boyhood home of Grant. Grant lived in Georgetown for 16 years, longer than anywhere else.

U.S. Grant Homestead Association President Stan Purdy was unable to attend the local events celebrating Grant’s 200th birthday for medical reasons earlier this year, but he was thankful to be able to attend the Grant mural dedication on Oct. 15, and members of the community were pleased to see him take the podium once again, this time thanking those who helped to make the celebration of Grant’s 200th birthday such a great success.

“I’m glad to be here today, and I want to congratulate the (Grant Homestead Association) trustees, and Ned (Lodwick) particularly for the fine job they did do in putting on the events that we enjoyed so much,” Purdy said during the recent mural dedication.

Purdy went on to recognize Wade Linville (editor of The News Democrat, Ripley Bee and Brown County Press) for his cooperation in publishing news releases and providing coverage of events held this year to celebrate U.S. Grant’s 200th birthday, as well as Amber Becraft-Johnan of the U.S. Grant Homestead Association for writing and submitting articles relating to Grant’s 200th birthday celebration for publication in local newspapers.

The new mural was inspired by one of Purdy’s favorite scenes of General Grant.

It was a battle in which both armies suffered heavy casualties, nearly 29,000 in total.

The fighting took place in the woods near Locust Grove, Virginia, and stretched into Richmond, Virginia, the Confederate capital.

“Grant road by many exhausted fighters, as he came to the intersection, he turned south toward Richmond. The soldiers cheered, knowing Grant intended to keep fighting all the way to Richmond, and hopefully end the war,” Purdy described Grant’s ride following the Battle of the Wilderness.

Also speaking during the Oct. 15 mural dedication was the artist who painted the mural, Kevin Miller.

Miller said he used some locals as models for his painting, and you may be able to notice some of the faces of the locals he used as soldiers in the mural.

“The trick was to somehow put together a battle scene (I had no references at the time) and also incorporate Ulysses Grant into it. I didn’t want to have him right in the battle, because you know how those things tend to go, and rather than having him stand out by himself I’d put him with somebody else, and interacting with somebody else,” Miller explained his idea for the mural. “So, I did a little research which I enjoy, I enjoy the history, and General Meade was there, General Burnside was there, of course. I thought, well, at very least I will put him with General Meade, because General Meade has a very distinctive face and is somewhat easy to paint because of that.”

Portraying U.S. Grant for the Oct. 15 mural dedication was Dr. Curt Fields, who has portrayed Grant in events held in Georgetown throughout the year and in previous years.

Modeling as Grant on the horse for the mural was Dr. Ned Lodwick’s brother, Bob.

Miller said he had to make adjustments while using a large man on a small horse as a model, as compared to a much smaller Grant who rode a much larger horse.

Skulls can be seen in the new mural, left behind from an earlier battle. You may also find some other of Miller’s creations hiding in the mural, possibly a Swallowtail butterfly if you look close enough.

Georgetown Mayor Dale Cahall was also among those speaking at the Oct. 15 mural dedication.

“The detail in this depiction of The Battle of the Wilderness could only be created by our own, Kevin Miller,” said Cahall. “He has given his time, talent and energy, and provided this community with these uniquely, time-honored, pictorial testaments to the greatness that is Hiram Ulysses Grant.”

Miller studied art at Georgetown High School under John Ludy. Ludy said, “Kevin showed great promise as an artist in my art class and I’m glad he is sharing his talent with us in his hometown.”

Miller attended North West Missouri University as a runner and put his interest in art aside for a few years and then started painting again when he was inspired by famed artist John A. Ruthven. Miller traveled around Ohio and surrounding states teaching art. He painted “Coming Home” as a fundraiser for the U.S. Grant statue at the Veteran’s Home. His other murals are of Jesus across the street from this mural, and on the Veteran’s service building on Home Street.

U.S. Grant Homestead Association Board of Trustee member, Nick Owens, expressed his appreciation to the Village of Georgetown that was very cooperative in the preparation for this year’s U.S. Grant 200th birthday celebration events, and the Brown County Board of Commissioners for providing tourism funding to assist with Grant’s 200th birthday celebration.

The final speaker during the Oct. 15 mural dedication was U.S. Grant, portrayed by Fields.

“This is art at its best,” Fields said of the new Grant mural.

The final event of the year celebrating Grant’s 200th birthday was held at the Gaslight Theater in Georgetown on the evening of Oct. 15.

The U.S. Grant Homestead Association is already making plans for Grant’s 201st birthday celebration in 2023.