Mason Kent Sullivan, age 2 months, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, September 24, 2022 at his home.

He was born July 8, 2022 in Cincinnati, OH, son of Cody L. Sullivan and Cynthia L. Caudill.

Survivors include his father, Cody L. Sullivan, mother, Cynthia L. Caudill, brother, Jace Leroy Sullivan, sister, Amelia Sullivan, grandparents, Angela (Robert Evans) Dyer, Rodney (Kimberly Bradley) Sullivan, Aunt, Kayla Sullivan, great aunt, Charlotte Louise Sullivan and many other family members.

Mason was preceded in death by Great Grandfather, Richard Leroy Sullivan, great grandmother, Bertha Dyer Sullivan, great great grandfather, Charles Shumaker, great great grandmother, Geneva Shumaker and uncle Kevin Sullivan.

Services will be held at Edgington Funeral Home, Mowrystown, Monday, October 3, 2022 at 1:00 pm with Pastor Matt Burns officiating. Interment will follow in the Linwood Cemetery, Russelville, Ohio.

Friends will be received at Edgington Funeral Home, Monday, 12:00 pm – 1:00 pm.

Contributions may be directed to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. To sign the online guest book, go to www.edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.