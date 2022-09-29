Judith L. Copley (nee Schoensiegel) passed away September 4, 2022 in Milford ,Ohio formerly of Georgetown, Ohio at the age of 81 yrs. She was born In Dayton Kentucky Nov. 11,1940 to Carl R. and Grace (nee Eminhizer) Schoensiegel.

Wife of the late Norman Copley and former wife of Ronald Roewer. Loving mother of Jay (Eva), Rick ( Shelley), Shawn (Janet), Robb (Angela) Roewer. Step-mother of Peter, Chris, Cana, Tabitha and Martha and the late Rick and Kathy Roewer. Sister of the late Robert C. Schoensiegel. Cherished grandmother of Jennifer, Keith, Stephanie, Stacey, Alexander, Matthew and Juliet. Great – Grandmother to Audrey, Payton, Lucas, Seth, Noah, Spencer, Brooks & Evan.

Family will receive friends for a Celebration of Life September 25, 2022 from 1PM to 4PM at the Batavia Township Hall and Community Center 1536 Clough Pike Batavia, Ohio 45103. Judy had a passion for antiques .She was a graduate of Batavia High School in 1958. She had previously owned a Craft Shop in Mount Carmel and an Antiques Shop in Georgetown. Last employment at Brown County Rural Water Associates.

She served the Georgetown, OH community through her church and by volunteering at Brown County Humane Society, Brown County Recycling and in earlier years SEM Ministries. She was especially proud of her 4 Boys who were “ornery” but learned from her strict German upbringing that was rooted in deep faith. Memorial donations may be made to A Caring Place,PHC.INC or to the Brown County Humane Society. Moore Family Funeral Homes serving the Family