Patricia L. Baird, age 91, of Ripley, OH, passed away Saturday, September 24, 2022 at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilitation Center. She was born September 21, 1931 in Georgetown, OH, to the late William Henry and Lula (Weimer) Greiner. She was a homemaker and a member of the St. Michaels Catholic Church in Ripley.

In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Carl Lee Baird and brother, Jim Greiner.

She is survived by children, Terry (Tina) Baird of Russellville, Tami (Mike) Baird-Baker of Russellville; 3 grandchildren, Marie, Peyton and Kayla; niece, Sandy Hurt; nephew, Doug (Joani) Greiner.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:00 AM at the St. George Catholic Church in Georgetown under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Father Dohrman Byers will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM prior to the service in the church hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michaels, St. Marys or St. George Catholic Church.

Please sign Patricia’s online guestbook at www.meekerfuneralhomes.com.