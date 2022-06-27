Around 50 youngsters came out to take part in the Brown County Coonhunters Association’s Youth Fishing Day on Saturday, June 18. Photo by Wade Linville

The Brown County Coonhunters Association hosted its annual Youth Fishing Day on Saturday, June 18 at its location on Oakland Road just outside of Mt. Orab. According to John Meranda of the Brown County Coonhunters Association, there were approximately 50 kids taking part in this year’s Youth Fishing Day, a day in which children ranging from kindergarten through eighth grade could show up and fish for free with free fishing poles, fishing tackle, and food provided.

Promoting fishing and outdoor activities among youth is the goal of the Brown County Coonhunters Association when hosting events such as Youth Fishing Day.