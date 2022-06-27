Antonetta “Nattie” Marie Kistler, 85, of Georgetown, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at Christ Hospital in Cincinnati, Ohio. She was a homemaker. Ms. Kistler was born April 27, 1937 in Tiffin, Ohio the daughter of the late Leonard and Vita (Fortunata) Perna. She was also preceded in death by three siblings – Joseph, Connie and Carmella.

Ms. Kistler is survived by six children – Michael Kistler (Vicki) of Georgetown, Ohio, Sandy Kistler of Ripley, Ohio, Kimberly Black (Donnie) of Georgetown, Ohio, Kelly Kistler of Georgetown, Ohio, Leonard Kistler (Melissa) of Georgetown, Ohio and Lee Ann Kistler of Georgetown, Ohio; eight granddaughters – Brittany, Lisa, Kayla, Whitney, Emily, Allison, Zoey and Olivia; ten great-grandchildren – Clayton, Collin, Colton, Aiden, Sutton, Braxton, Reagan, Kensley, Jaiden and soon to arrive – Ella Jane; five sisters – Mary, Jeanie, Lucy, Margie and Dolores; four brothers – John, Michael, Frank and Leonard; several nieces and nephews.

Following cremation, a private graveside memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

