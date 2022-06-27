The Daughters of the Underground visited Ripley on June 17. Photo courtesy of Carol Stivers

On Thursday, June 16 a group of women visited the area as part of their Juneteenth celebration.

Members of the Daughters of the Underground started their walk in May’s Lick and ended in Ripley, Ohio to honor their heritage and also the enslaved people who walked the path before them.

According to Jennifer Bailey, a member of the organization, her group does these walks at different times throughout the year in marked historic locations and routes.

“So we started this walk at the Rosenwald School (in May’s Lick) in honor of the community that came together and built a school for black people, education is freedom,” said Bailey.

In 2018, May’s Lick Rosenwald School was listed on the National Register for Historic Places. It is the only surviving school of its type (brick and mortar) in Northern Kentucky.

In 1916, the May’s Lick Health and Welfare Company was organized to raise funds for the construction of the school. It was built for $17,500 and was the first consolidated African American School in Mason County.

The women continued their walk for 11 miles into downtown Maysville where they stopped for the day at the French Quarter Inn.

“Tomorrow we will continue the walk all the way through Ripley, see where many slaves from plantations in the Maysville area escaped, and the Ohio River was like the River Jordan, they crossed the river because before 1850 Ohio was not a slave state,” said Bailey.

The Underground Railroad was a secret system developed to aid fugitive slaves on their escape to freedom. Involvement with the Underground Railroad was not only dangerous, but it was also illegal. So, to help protect themselves and their mission secret codes were created.

Maysville was a big exit point in the Underground Railroad where slaves would make their way across the river to Ohio and freedom.

“Over 3,000 people (slaves) went through here into Ohio and through the Rankin House,” said Bailey.

The Rankin House was home to abolitionist and minister John Rankin and was one of the original stops on the Underground Railroad.

Earlier in the year, the group started Harriet Tubman’s route and they intend to finish it all the way into Canada later this year, said Bailey.

While in Ripley, the Daughters of the Underground visited the Parker House and climbed the steps to the John Rankin House.