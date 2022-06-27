Andrew Jackson Bilhardt , 92, of Avon Lake, Ohio passed away Thursday, June 16, 2022.

Andy “Dutch” Bilhardt was born in Silverton (Cincinnati) and spent most of his youth living in Warren County, Ohio graduating from Springboro High School in 1948. Andrew trained as an aircraft engine mechanic and served with Special Air Missions / Sam Fox, stationed at National Airport where he earned a Good Conduct medal for his service.

After his honorable discharge in 1954, Andy married Nancy Hughes in Middletown, Ohio and soon after they moved to Columbus where he entered OSU to study engineering. After accepting a position at General Electric in Evendale, he transferred to UC where he received his Bachelors of Engineering. Andy was a lifelong employee of GE where he designed air and ground turbines and ended his career managing military contracts. Following his retirement, he and Nancy started their own company, River County Hearthstone, building log homes in SW Ohio.

Andy and Nancy retired to Lake Waynoka, Ohio where they enjoyed many years of hosting family and friends at their beautiful home. Following Nancy’s death, Andy relocated to Towne Center in Avon Lake, Ohio to be closer to family. He was an active member of every community he lived in; serving as master and member of Masonic Lodge #1174 in Schenectady, NY, a founding member of the Sewer and Water Board in Lake Waynoka, Brown County (Ohio) Republicans, an active member of the VFW, and a member of Russellville and Bay United Methodist Churches.

Andrew is survived by his daughters Andrea Ernest-Sheehan (Paul Sheehan) and Sarah Bilhardt; grandchildren Brandon Ernest (Amanda), Collin Ernest, Evan Turnbull (Chyna), Natalie Soltis, and Katherine Soltis; three great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews including Carmen Bilhardt Ranelle (Robby). He is preceded in death by his wife Nancy (nee Hughes) Bilhardt, his parents and his four siblings.

Memorial contributions suggested to The Air Force Museum Foundation, Restoration Fund for the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, PO Box 1903, Wright-Patterson AFB, OH 45433. www.afmuseum.com/donations

Family will receive friends on Tuesday, June 28, 2022 from 10:00 am for a coffee hour reception followed by a funeral service at 11:00 am at Bay United Methodist Church, 29931 Lake Road, Bay Village, OH 44140. Burial will follow at 1:30 pm at Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, 10175 Rawiga Rd., Seville, OH 44273. 440.933.3202 www.buschcares.com