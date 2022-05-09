Dennis John Schadle, age 79, of Batavia, Ohio died Monday, May 2, 2022 at Hospice of Cincinnati East in Anderson Township, Ohio. He was a painter, and a member of the FOE #2293 in Georgetown, Ohio, Georgetown Masonic Lodge F&AM #72 and the Shriner’s. Dennis was born December 13, 1942 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Charles Kenneth and Minnie Francis (Barlow) Schadle. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers – Jerry and Leon Schadle and two sisters – Nancy Germann and Linda Waterfield.

Mr. Schadle is survived by his wife of 45 years – Judith A. (Crowell) Schadle whom he married April 15, 1977; two children – Julie Ann Schadle and George Watson of Georgetown, Ohio and Adam Schadle and wife Jennifer of Ripley, Ohio; step-children- Sherri Creighton and husband Jeff of Cincinnati, Ohio and Robert “Bob” Bennett and husband Bret Warner of Columbus, Ohio; four grandchildren – Pierce and Peyton Schadle both of Ripley, Ohio, John Kenneth Schadle and wife Sierra of Missouri and Austin Hilderbrand of Georgetown, Ohio; two step-grandchildren – Chelsea Thomas and husband Jim of Austin, Texas and Abby Thorton and husband Charlie of Cincinnati, Ohio; two great granddaughters – Autumn Dawn and Caslyn Grace Schadle; his twin brother – Dean Schadle and wife Linda of Chillicothe, Ohio and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at 12:00 P.M. Monday, May 9, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Jason Galley will officiate. Visitation will be from 10:00 A.M. – 12:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Inurnment will be in the Shinkles Ridge Cemetery near Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriner’s Hospital or the American Lung Association.

Condolence may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com