Michael Ray Hopkins, age 60, of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, May 2, 2022 in Winchester, Ohio. He was a territory manager for Bryan Equipment Sales for 32 years, an avid sportsman and musician and a member of the Georgetown Church of Christ, National Wild Turkey Federation and Whitetails Unlimited. Mike was born February 15, 1962 in Louisville, Kentucky the son of the late Kenneth Ray and Imogene (Cheatham) Hopkins.

Mr. Hopkins is survived by his wife of 34 years – Janice (Casey) Hopkins; two daughters – Tiffany Hopkins of Davenport, Florida and Taylor Kelley and husband John of Fayetteville, Ohio; one brother – Jeff Hopkins and wife Rhonda of Georgetown, Ohio and one sister – Gina Steele and husband Chuck of Anderson, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 A.M Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Scott Hennig and Kevin Whitsett will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Friday, May 6, 2022 and from 10:00 A.M. – 11:00 A.M. Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the church.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the National Wild Turkey Federation Ohio State Chapter, c/o Steve Huecker, Treasurer, 608 West Main Street, Anna, Ohio 45302 or you can bring donations to the services and place them in the NWTF Ohio Chapter box at the sign in table.

