Kenneth Dale Woods Sr, age 80, of Georgetown, OH, passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at his residence. Born in Russellville, OH in June 1941 later enlisting in the United States Navy at the age of 17 in May 1959. He served one tour of enlistment then returned to Russellville where he worked at Milling Machine. He then met and married Ruth Ann (Purdin) Woods in January 1963. The couple had one son, Kenneth Dale Woods Jr in July 1964. He then re-enlisted in the Navy making a career in Naval Aviation and reached the rank of Senior Chief having served in airborne early warning, anti-submarine warfare and transport squadrons. After his naval service, he returned home to Ohio.

He is survived by his wife Ruth Ann Woods and his son, Kenneth Dale Woods Jr and wife Darla Jean Woods and daughters, Ashden Stark (Kyle), Amber Crawford (Brian), Alayna Khoury (Waleed); grandchildren, Hazel & Elsie Stark and Harley & Gage Berrier.

Funeral services will be held Friday, May 6, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Russellville Church of Christ under the direction of the Meeker Funeral Home. Drue Lane will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Linwood Cemetery with military services by the Walter Miller American Legion Post #394. Visitation will be held from 12:00 PM until the time of the service at 1:00 PM at the church.

No flowers please, donations may be made to the Walter Miller American Legion Post #394 or the Russellville Church of Christ.

