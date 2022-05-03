Douglas Edward Loudon, age 64 of Georgetown, Ohio died Monday, April 25, 2022 in a farm accident in Georgetown, Ohio. He was a farmer and a member of the American Polled Hereford Association. Doug was born June 20, 1957 in Georgetown, Ohio the son of the late Charles and Betty (Harvey) Loudon.

Mr. Loudon is survived by his wife of 44 years – Beth (Highlander) Loudon whom he married November 25, 1977; two children – Michelle Loudon of Georgetown, Ohio and Robby Loudon and wife Whitney of Bethel, Ohio; six grandchildren – Kaylee Loudon and Gary Ange, Isabella Insko, Tyler Loudon, Dillin Kumpf, Grace Satterfield and Molly Loudon; one brother – Keith Loudon and wife Susan of Georgetown, Ohio; three sisters – Donna Jean Loudon of Cincinnati, Ohio, Cheryl Bennett of Mowrystown, Ohio and Nickie Freeman of Georgetown, Ohio; two brothers-in-law – Brent Highlander and wife Sharon of Cincinnati, Ohio and Wade Highlander and wife Lori of Georgetown, Ohio and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Friday, April 29, 2022 at the Georgetown Church of Christ, 149 Hamer Road, Georgetown, Ohio 45121. Scott Hennig will officiate. Visitation will be from 4:00 P.M. – 7:00 P.M. Friday at the church. The Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio is serving the family.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Brown County Jr. Fair Beef Department, 325 West State Street, Bldg A, Suite 1, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.cahallfuneralhomes.com