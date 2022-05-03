Janet Gaye “Floss” McElroy, age 85 of Georgetown, Ohio died Wednesday, April 27, 2022 at the Clermont Mercy Hospital in Batavia, Ohio. She moved to Georgetown, Ohio in 1945 where her family owned and operated the chicken hatchery. She was a 1954 graduate of the Georgetown High School, a homemaker, helped on the family farm, supported several organizations, loved her GHS G-Men and G-Ladies and was very active in fundraisers for the American Cancer Society. Janet was a member of the Georgetown United Methodist Church, American Cancer Society and her special card and BINGO clubs. She loved to dress up as a bunny and a clown for birthday parties. Janet was born May 14, 1936 in Oakland, Maryland the daughter of the late Paul M. and Mildred (Bowers) Friend. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two sisters – Lois Snider and Margaret Wolfe; three brothers-in-law – Neil Wolfe, Terry McElroy and Thomas “Jake’ McElroy; one sister-in-law- Mary McElroy; daughter-in-law – Barbie McElroy; one niece – Charlotte Baker and two nephews – Jeffrey Wolfe and Paul Baker.

Mrs. McElroy is survived by her husband – Bobby McElroy; two sons – Rick McElroy and Dana McElroy and wife Kathrynn; five grandchildren – Zach McElroy and wife Heather, Billy McElroy, Megan Dunkin and husband Jeremy, Kelly McElroy and wife Kory and Clinton McElroy; eight great grandchildren whom she adored and loved; one sister – Nancy Miller; one brother-in-law – Jim McElroy and wife Kaye; one sister-in-law – Dottie McElroy and several nieces and nephews.

Janet’s parting words to all would be: Ego amo te (I Love You)

Celebration of Life services will be held at 7:00 P.M. Thursday, May 5, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. Pastor Dan Pelzel will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M.-7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Georgetown United Methodist Church or to the American Cancer Society.

