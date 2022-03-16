Novak, Miles earn Player of the Year awards

This year’s SBAAC National Division boys basketball First Team all-stars pose with their awards during the conference’s March 2 banquet. From the left, Kaidon Whisman (Williamsburg), Alex Ervin (Williamsburg), Carson Miles (Georgetown), Nate Kratzer (Georgetown), Blaise Burrows (Georgetown), Garrett Taulbee (Felicity), Carson Crozier (Felicity), Connor Yeager (Clermont Northeastern), Austin Yeager (Clermont Northeastern), and Bryce Reece (Clermont Northeastern). Photo by Wade Linville

The Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference held its winter sports awards banquet at Hamersville School on March 2, and among those receiving awards were the SBAAC American Division and National Division First Team high school boys basketball all-stars, Players of the Year, and league champion teams.

The Western Brown Broncos finished as the SBAAC American Division champions with a league record of 9-1. Western Brown junior Drew Novak and New Richmond senior Justin Ackerman received SBAAC American Division Co-Players of the Year awards.

Western Brown’s Drake Williams received the SBAAC American Division Coach of the Year Award.

Receiving SBAAC American Division First Team awards were: Luke Blessing (Wilmington), Collin Barker (Wilmington), Drew Novak (Western Brown), Matt Frye (Western Brown), Tyler Sininger (New Richmond), Justin Ackerman (New Richmond), Caden Zeinner (Goshen), Conner Moore (Goshen), Mason Weisbrodt (Batavia), and Max Applegate (Batavia).

In the SBAAC National Division, it was the Georgetown G-Men finishing as league champions with an 11-1 league mark.

Georgetown junior Carson Miles and Felicity-Franklin senior Carson Crozier received SBAAC National Division Co-Players of the Year awards.

Georgetown’s Cory Copas received the SBAAC National Division Coach of the Year Award.

Receiving SBAAC National Division First Team awards were: Kaidon Whisman (Williamsburg), Alex Ervin (Williamsburg), Carson Miles (Georgetown), Nate Kratzer (Georgetown), Blaise Burrows (Georgetown), Garrett Taulbee (Felicity), Carson Crozier (Felicity), Connor Yeager (Clermont Northeastern), Austin Yeager (Clermont Northeastern), and Bryce Reece (Clermont Northeastern).