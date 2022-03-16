SBAAC awards girls basketball all-stars, league champion teams

SBAAC American Div. Player of the Year

This year’s SBAAC National Division First Team girls basketball all stars pose with their awards during the March 2 banquet. From the left, Lindsey Arwine (Williamsburg), Maggie Arno (Williamsburg), Taylor McElfresh (Felicity), Tiffany Drewry (Clermont Northeastern), Piper Ritter (Clermont Northeastern), Raegan Beverly (Clermont Northeastern), and Ashley Bee (Bethel). Not pictured are Lauren Runyon (East Clinton), Jordan Collom (East Clinton), and Libby Evanshine (East Clinton). Photo by Wade Linville

To top off an outstanding junior season of high school hoops, Western Brown guard Sadie Foster has been named the Southern Buckeye Athletic/Academic Conference American Division Player of the Year.

Foster averaged 17.2 points per game to lead the Western Brown Lady Broncos in scoring this winter.

The Lady Broncos finished as the SBAAC American Division champions with a league record of 9-1, and Western Brown’s Tim Chadwell received the SBAAC American Division Coach of the Year award.

Receiving SBAAC American Division First Team awards were: Katie Murphy (Wilmington), Sophie Huffman (Wilmington), Amiyah Tull (Western Brown), Sadie Foster (Western Brown), Olivia Fischer (Western Brown), Cortney Smith (New Richmond), Abby Strunk (Goshen), Peyton Shafer (Goshen), Hannah Bowman (Clinton-Massie), and Olivia Patel (Batavia).

It was the East Clinton Lady Astros winning the SBAAC National Division girls basketball title with a league record of 12-0.

East Clinton junior Libby Evanshine was named the National Division Player of the Year, while East Clinton’s Bill Bean received the National Division Coach of the Year Award.

Receiving SBAAC National Division First Team awards were: Lindsey Arwine (Williamsburg), Maggie Arno (Williamsburg), Taylor McElfresh (Felicity), Lauren Runyon (East Clinton), Libby Evanshine (East Clinton), Jordan Collom (East Clinton), Piper Ritter (Clermont Northeastern), Tiffany Drewry (Clermont Northeastern), Raegan Beverly (Clermont Northeastern), and Ashley Bee (Bethel).