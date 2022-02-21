Reaches end of 28 year career with the OSHP

Lt. Randy McElfresh has retired as commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Georgetown Post, reaching the end of the 28-year career with the OSHP. Photo provided

Lieutenant Randy McElfresh has retired as the commander of the Ohio State Highway Patrol Georgetown Post, reaching the end of a 28 year career with the OSHP.

“I had a great, great career,” said McElfresh. “The Ohio State Highway Patrol was very good to my family and I, and I’m proud of what we were able to accomplish.”

McElfresh started as commander of the OSHP Georgetown Patrol Post in 2011 after previously serving as commander of the OSHP Batavia Patrol Post in Clermont County for five years. Before he was a post commander, McElfresh served as a trooper at the Batavia Patrol Post for nine years, and served for three years as a sergeant at the Georgetown Post.

His many years in law enforcement have given him the opportunity to work with some outstanding individuals, not only from his agency, but from other law enforcement agencies in the area.

“I have worked with a fantastic bunch of people from our agency and outside agencies,” said McElfresh. “I would like to say ‘thank you’ to all those I’ve worked with over the years.”

It was February of 1994 when McElfresh started his career with the OSHP, a 1990 graduate of Felicity-Franklin High School.

“I remember being scared to death,” McElfresh recalled how he felt during his early months as a young state trooper after hitting the roadways to patrol on his own.

It was just the beginning of what would become a long and successful career for McElfresh.

A lot has changed since McElfresh began his career in law enforcement, among the biggest changes being the technology used by law enforcement agencies today.

“The technology is unbelievable, with the assets we can use,” said McElfresh.

A retirement party was held for Lt. Post Commander McElfresh last week. His official retirement date was Feb. 11.

Retired at the age of 49 with all children now grown, McElfresh said he’s going to relax at home with his wife, Gina, and spend some time with family.

“I’m just going to take a couple of months and relax, and get some things done around the house…unclogging the kitchen sink and getting the basement cleaned up,” said McElfresh. “Take a little time off and chill out.”

The OSHP has not yet announced a new commander of the OSHP Georgetown Post.