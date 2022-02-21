Janice Ruth Gray, age 68, of Georgetown, Ohio died Friday, February 18, 2022 at the Hospice of Hope at Kenton Pointe in Maysville, Kentucky surrounded by her family. She was a Dietary Aid for 34 years at the Villa Georgetown Nursing and Rehabilation Center and a member of the Apple Street Christian Church in Georgetown, Ohio. Janice was born June 18, 1953 in Cincinnati, Ohio the daughter of the late Joseph L. and Dollie Ruth (Musser) Newland. Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by two infant brothers – Michael Todd and James Robert Newland.

Mrs. Gray is survived by her husband of nearly 50 years – Gary Gray; one daughter – Christina Gray and Richard Phillips of Ripley, Ohio; one son – Timothy Gray and Danielle Dunn of Maysville, Kentucky; four grandchildren – Jessica Mays and husband Daniel of Georgetown, Ohio, Jordan Sims and Ryan Nave of Bethel, Ohio and Georgia and Scarlett Gray both of Maysville, Kentucky; two great grandchildren – Josie and Miles Mays; one sister – Pamela Purdy and husband Dale of Georgetown, Ohio and countless special friends.

Funeral services will held at 11:00 A.M. Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at the Cahall Funeral Home in Georgetown, Ohio. John Conley and Bobby Hunt will officiate. Visitation will be from 5:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. Tuesday, February 22, 2022 at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Confidence Cemetery in Georgetown, Ohio.

If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Apple Street Christian Church, 300 North Apple Street, Georgetown, Ohio 45121.

